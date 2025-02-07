First Picture From Jeet Adani-Diva Jaimin Shah's Intimate Wedding is Here

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani’s youngest son Jeet Adani and Diva Shah, daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah finally tied the knot today, ie, n February 7 in Ahmedabad. Pictures were shared by the industrialist.

First wedding pictures of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah out

Gautam Adani took to his X handle to share wedding pictures and wrote in the caption, “With the blessings of Almighty God, Jeet and Diva tied the sacred knot of marriage today. The wedding took place today in Ahmedabad with traditional rituals and Shubh Mangal Bhaav among loved ones. It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all the well-wishers even if we wanted to, for which I apologise. I sincerely seek blessings and love from all of you for my daughter Diva and Jeet”.

The wedding festivities began at 2 pm today. As per reports, Paithani sarees made by artisans from Maharashtra 's Nashik, were for the guests who arrived for the wedding celebration. The wedding rituals of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah was reportedly conducted in traditional Jain and Gujarati culture at Gujarat 's Shantigram. Prior to wedding, the Chairperson of the Adani groups said, “My upbringing and our way of doing things are that of a common person from the working class. Jeet too is here for Ma Ganga’s blessings. The wedding will be a simple and traditional family affair”. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony, in Gujarat 's Ahmedabad, in March 2023.

All about Jeet Adani and Diva Shah

Jeet Adani is Adani Group's Chairperson, Gautam Adani's youngest son. He is currently, leading the Adani Airports business and Adani Digital Labs, focusing on strategic finance, capital markets, and risk and governance policy. Before joining the Adani Group's CFO's office in 2019, Jeet was pursuing his education at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

File photo of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah | Source: Instagram