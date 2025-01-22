Celebrate India’s 76th Republic Day With A Refreshing Tricolour Popsicle

As we gear up for this special occasion, which falls during the pleasant winter month of January, the activities, excitement, and cheer can leave you feeling dehydrated and craving something refreshing to drink or enjoy.

Why not try something unique and vibrant to match the patriotic spirit? Celebrate with a colourful treat, a tricolour popsicle inspired by the Indian flag. This fun and refreshing recipe is perfect for the day and adds a festive twist to your celebrations.

Ingredients

For the Orange Layer—

1 Cup chopped Carrot

1 tbsp Coconut Sugar

2 tsp Lemon Juice

For the White Layer—

3/4 Cup Greek Yoghurt

1 tbsp Coconut Sugar

For the Green Layer—

1 Cup pieces of Kiwi

1 tbsp Coconut Sugar

Instructions

For the Orange Layer—

Combine chopped carrots, coconut sugar, and lemon juice in a blender. Puree until smooth. Fill ice-pop moulds 1/3 of the way full. Freeze until firm for at least 2-3 hours.

For the White Laye—

Whisk together yoghurt and coconut sugar in a small bowl. Remove moulds from the freezer and top with the white yoghurt mixture, filling another 1/3 full. After 45 minutes, insert popsicle sticks and freeze until firm for about another 2 hours.

For the Green Layer—

Combine kiwi pieces and coconut sugar in a blender. Puree until smooth. Remove moulds from the freezer and top with green kiwi mixture, leaving 1/4-inch free space from the top of the moulds. Freeze until solid for at least 3-4 hours. Before serving, briefly run moulds under hot water to release the pops.