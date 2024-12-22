Published 11:47 IST, December 22nd 2024
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Dish Out These Delish Desserts For A Grand Celebration
Can these Christmas deserts help you stand out from the rest, read on to know how to prepare these indulgent sweet culinary masterpieces.
The most wonderful time of the year is here, and with it comes the joy of hosting Christmas and year-end parties. But if your dessert menu is still undecided, fret not! These stunning sweet treats are guaranteed to impress. From Odisha ’s heritage dessert chena pora to the quintessential American pumpkin pie, these recipes are as easy as they are decadent. Let’s dive into these festive delights!
Chena pora cheesecake
This unique dessert takes Odisha’s beloved chena pora (roasted cottage cheese) and elevates it into a showstopping cheesecake.
Ingredients:
For Chena Pora:
Cottage cheese (chena), 250 gm
Sugar, 4 tbsp (adjust to taste)
Cardamom powder, ½ tsp
Ghee, 2 tbsp
For the Base:
Crushed digestive biscuits, 150 gm
Melted butter, 75 gm
For the Filling:
Cream cheese, 200 gm
Powdered sugar, 100 gm
Vanilla extract, 1 tsp
Whipped cream, 200 ml
Method:
Prepare Chena Pora: Mash cottage cheese with sugar and cardamom powder. Shape into patties and grill in ghee until golden brown. Cool and crumble.
Make the Base: Combine crushed biscuits and butter. Press into a springform pan and refrigerate.
Prepare Filling: Beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Fold in whipped cream and crumbled chena pora.
Assemble: Pour filling over the biscuit base and smooth the top. Chill for 6 hours (overnight is better).
Serve: Garnish with crushed nuts or honey and serve chilled.
Classic pumpkin pie
No Christmas dessert lineup is complete without a warm, spiced pumpkin pie.
Ingredients:
Pumpkin puree, 250 gm
Heavy cream, 120 ml
Granulated sugar, 100 gm
Ground cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, ½ tsp each
Salt, ¼ tsp
Eggs, 2
Pie crust, 1 (store-bought or homemade)
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C).
Whisk together pumpkin puree, cream, sugar, spices, and salt. Beat in eggs.
Roll out pie crust and place it in a 9-inch pie dish.
Pour pumpkin mixture into the crust.
Bake for 15 minutes at 425°F, then reduce to 350°F (180°C) and bake for another 30-40 minutes until set.
Cool before serving.
With these divine desserts on your menu, your Christmas party will be a smashing hit. Let the sweet celebrations begin!
Updated 11:49 IST, December 22nd 2024