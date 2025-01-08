Kahwa For Two, Step-By-Step Guide To Brew Traditional Kashmiri Tea To Safeguard Against Seasonal Flu

Kashmiri Kahwa is prepared by boiling ingredients together such as green tea, cardamon, cinnamon, saffron etc. It is a traditional drink of Kashmir served with sugar or honey along with crushed nuts, typically almonds or walnuts.

The Kashmiris swear by this elixir to detoxify and improve digestion and metabolism. Follow the simple step-by-step guide to brew the golden elixir and wash out all the toxins from during the holidays.

Kahwa tea also comes as a rescue in times of cold winter months to beat seasonal flu, due to its flavourful and rich antioxidant components.

Ingredients to prepare Kahwa for two

2 1/2 cups of water

A cardamom pod for each cup, and a few extra for the pot

A piece of cinnamon per cup

1 tsp of your favourite green tea (unflavoured)

A couple of strands of saffron

2-3 almonds chopped finely (optional)

1/2 tsp of sugar per cup (optional)

Honey if preferred

Directions to make Kahwa

Boil a pot of water.

Coarsely crush the cardamom and cinnamon to let the flavours activate and toss them in the water along with the saffron.

Once it is at a rolling boil, simmer the tea for 10 minutes to infuse the flavours.

Add the green tea and simmer a little longer. Traditionally this brew is also made without green tea but I like the flavour and the hit of caffeine. Don’t boil after adding the tea though, the mixture will turn bitter.

Add almond slivers and sugar into the cup, and pour the tea on top. My mother and I were not in agreement over the sugar. Traditionally people drink this with at least a teaspoon of sugar (sometimes more, to stay warm) and I have to agree, it does taste yummy. But to my palate, sugar-free is great too.

Breathe in the aroma as you sip.