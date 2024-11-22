Search icon
Published 16:41 IST, November 22nd 2024

National Espresso Day 2024: Break The Routine With Irresistible Espresso Snowball Cookies

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
National Espresso Day is celebrated annually on November 23, making it a special occasion for espresso enthusiasts everywhere.
 

This year, let’s break away from the usual routine and celebrate with a unique twist, chocolate espresso snowball cookies.

 

These delightful treats combine the bold flavour of espresso with the richness of chocolate, creating a festive and indulgent dessert perfect for the season.
 

Chocolate Espresso Snowball Cookies

(Chocolate Espresso Snowball Cookies. Image: mysweetprecision.com)

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour 240 grams
  • ½ cup cocoa powder unsweetened natural
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons instant espresso powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¾ cup unsalted butter room temperature
  • ¾ cup brown sugar packed
  • 1 egg large, room temperature
  • ¼ cup milk room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¾ cup confectioners' sugar
(Chocolate Espresso Snowball Cookies. Image: mysweetprecision.com)

Instructions

  • Place a rack in the center of your oven. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit 20 minutes before baking your cookies. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and set it aside.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, instant espresso powder, and salt. Set aside.
  • Using a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed until light in color (about 1 minute). Add the brown sugar and beat on medium until creamed. Wipe down the sides and bottom of the bowl as necessary.
  • Add the egg, milk, and vanilla. Mix well until combined. Add the flour mixture to the bowl gradually, mixing on low speed. Batter will be thick at this point.
  • Scrape the batter into an airtight container or cover mixing bowl with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 2 hours, up to one night.
  • Take the dough out of the refrigerator and allow it to slightly soften at room temperature for 15 minutes. Scoop about 1 tablespoon of dough and roll into a ball. Place dough two inches apart. Bake the cookies for 8-12 minutes.
  • Remove cookies to a wire rack to cool completely. Roll in confectioners' sugar.

(Recipe credit: mysweetprecision.com)

Updated 16:54 IST, November 22nd 2024

