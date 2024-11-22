Published 16:41 IST, November 22nd 2024
National Espresso Day 2024: Break The Routine With Irresistible Espresso Snowball Cookies
These delightful treats combine the bold flavour of espresso with the richness of chocolate, creating a festive and indulgent dessert perfect for the season.
Image: Pexels
National Espresso Day is celebrated annually on November 23, making it a special occasion for espresso enthusiasts everywhere.
This year, let’s break away from the usual routine and celebrate with a unique twist, chocolate espresso snowball cookies.
Chocolate Espresso Snowball Cookies
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour 240 grams
- ½ cup cocoa powder unsweetened natural
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 teaspoons instant espresso powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup unsalted butter room temperature
- ¾ cup brown sugar packed
- 1 egg large, room temperature
- ¼ cup milk room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¾ cup confectioners' sugar
Instructions
- Place a rack in the center of your oven. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit 20 minutes before baking your cookies. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and set it aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, instant espresso powder, and salt. Set aside.
- Using a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed until light in color (about 1 minute). Add the brown sugar and beat on medium until creamed. Wipe down the sides and bottom of the bowl as necessary.
- Add the egg, milk, and vanilla. Mix well until combined. Add the flour mixture to the bowl gradually, mixing on low speed. Batter will be thick at this point.
- Scrape the batter into an airtight container or cover mixing bowl with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 2 hours, up to one night.
- Take the dough out of the refrigerator and allow it to slightly soften at room temperature for 15 minutes. Scoop about 1 tablespoon of dough and roll into a ball. Place dough two inches apart. Bake the cookies for 8-12 minutes.
- Remove cookies to a wire rack to cool completely. Roll in confectioners' sugar.
(Recipe credit: mysweetprecision.com)
