National Espresso Day 2024: Break The Routine With Irresistible Espresso Snowball Cookies

Place a rack in the center of your oven. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit 20 minutes before baking your cookies. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and set it aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, instant espresso powder, and salt. Set aside.

Using a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed until light in color (about 1 minute). Add the brown sugar and beat on medium until creamed. Wipe down the sides and bottom of the bowl as necessary.

Add the egg, milk, and vanilla. Mix well until combined. Add the flour mixture to the bowl gradually, mixing on low speed. Batter will be thick at this point.

Scrape the batter into an airtight container or cover mixing bowl with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 2 hours, up to one night.

Take the dough out of the refrigerator and allow it to slightly soften at room temperature for 15 minutes. Scoop about 1 tablespoon of dough and roll into a ball. Place dough two inches apart. Bake the cookies for 8-12 minutes.