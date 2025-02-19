Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 08:07 IST, February 19th 2025

Russian-born Chef Alissa Timoshkina Calls Kapusta “A Culinary Genre In Their Own Right” + Steps To Make

Cabbage rolls, or stuffed cabbage, can be eaten as a main course. Some recipes call for fresh leaves while others use fermented ones.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Polish Dish Kapusta. | Image: Instagram

How to make cabbage rolls?: In her new cookbook, “Kapusta: Vegetable-Forward Recipes from Eastern Europe,” Alissa Timoshkina calls cabbage rolls “a culinary genre in their own right.”

There are variations across the region, all involving cabbage leaves stuffed with a filling and poached in a sauce.

Also read: Food Blogger Shares ‘Blade Chicken Fry’ Netizens Ask ‘But Why?’ As Recipe Goes Viral

“This seemingly simple dish holds the key to a fascinating story of Eastern Europe, celebrating both its shared history and its regional diversity,” she writes.

Cabbage rolls, or stuffed cabbage, can be eaten as a main course. Some recipes call for fresh leaves while others use fermented ones. Timoshkina encourages cooks to experiment.

For a vegetarian version, substitute mushrooms for the beef.

Cabbage Rolls with Sauerkraut Leaves, Beef and Rice in a Tomato Sauce | Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

For the rolls:

  • 1/2 cup long-grain white rice
  • vegetable oil, for frying
  • 1 onion, peeled and finely diced
  • 1 carrot, peeled and grated
  • 4–6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 14 ounces ground beef (3/4 cup to 1 cup)
  • 1 small bunch of dill, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 10–12 fermented or fresh cabbage leaves
  • 4 bay leaves
  • salt and black pepper, to taste

For the sauce:

  • 14 ounces diced tomatoes
  • 1 heaped teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 cup beef stock
  • Parboil the rice (check the packet instructions and halve the time) in very salty water, then drain and set aside.

Directions:

  • Heat some vegetable oil in a large frying pan or casserole (Dutch oven) and fry the onion and carrot over medium heat with a generous pinch of salt for 10–12 minutes, until golden and soft. Add the garlic, stir through and take off the heat.
  • Empty the contents into a large mixing bowl, add the beef, rice, dill, coriander and paprika, then give everything a thorough mix.
  • Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  • To make the rolls, place a cabbage leaf on a chopping board and add a heaped tablespoon of the filling onto the lower end of the leaf. Roll up the leaf as you would a burrito, tucking in the edges as you go. Place seam-side down into the casserole used to fry the vegetables. Repeat with all the leaves and filling.
  • Nestle the rolls tightly into the dish, ideally into one layer, but you can make two, depending on the size and shape of your dish. Stick the bay leaves in between your rolls.
  • To make the sauce, season the tomatoes with the sugar, then add salt and pepper to taste. Mix with the stock and pour over the rolls.
  • Cover with a lid and bake for 2 hours, then remove the lid and bake for a further 10 minutes for the leaves to caramelize on top.
  • Serve with mashed potatoes or some bread.

(With inputs from AP)

Published 08:07 IST, February 19th 2025

Recommended

Zelenskyy Accuses Trump of Living In Russian Disinformation Space
World News
Manchu Manoj Reveals 32 Cases Have Been Filed Against His Family
Entertainment News
Indian Cricket Fans Remind PAK Of IND's Dominance In ICC Events
SportFit
BJP Protests Against Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark | LIVE
India News
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman Comes Out Of Play During Champions Trophy Clash
SportFit
Massive Protest in Bengal Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark
India News
Manjrekar Pinpoints Why Winning Champions Trophy Will Be Key For India
SportFit
Delhi to Get New CM Today: BJP to Make Big Announcement Shortly | LIVE
India News
Netizens Troll Kundali Bhagya Star For Naming Her Daughter Dua
Entertainment News
Tesla Locks Delhi & Mumbai for Showrooms, Eyes Massive Investment
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: