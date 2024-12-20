What Is Mont Blanc? An Exquisite Confection That Japan Can't Stop Eating

Mont Blanc is a popular chestnut dessert that originated in France and Switzerland. As per reports, the name Mont Blanc is derived from the highest mountain in the Alps that lies in Italy and France.

Over the years the recipe of Mont Blanc has crossed borders with the boom of the internet and travel & food bloggers.

Aside from France, Italy and Switzerland, Mont Blanc is highly praised in ‘The Land of the Rising Sun’. The chestnut dessert is not simply an ordinary sweet dish but an exquisite confection that Japan loves, because of how the Western-style sweet dish aligns with Japanese taste preferences.

If you’re curious about this popular dessert that’s taking the streets of Japan by storm, you can now try it in the comfort of your home.

Check out the nutty, tasty dessert recipe of Mont Blanc…

(Mont Blanc. Image: thehungrybites.com)

Ingredients

For the white chocolate cream:

6 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons white sugar

2 large eggs

pinch of salt

2 cups milk

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

3.5 oz white chocolate, chopped

For the chestnut cream:

1 cup packed boiled chestnuts

⅔ cups sweet chestnut spread

3-4 tablespoons water

For the biscuits:

18 savoiardi biscuits

½ cup milk

For the rest

Icing sugar and white chocolate curls for decoration

6 or 8 serving glasses/bowls

Instructions

Make the white chocolate custard:

Transfer the cornstarch and the sugar to a small pot and stir to mix.

Add the eggs and whisk until everything is combined. Add the milk and the salt and cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until the mixture starts to bubble.

Let it bubble for 1 minute and take it off the heat.

Add the white chocolate and the vanilla and wait for 1 minute for the chocolate to start melting. Stir until the chocolate is completely melted and the cream is smooth. If you notice you have any lumps, you can pass the cream through a sieve, or blend it to make it smooth.

Transfer to a bowl, cover with a wrap in a way that the wrap touches the surface and refrigerate.

Make the chestnut cream:

Transfer the chestnuts and the sweet chestnut spread to a food processor and process until smooth.

You may have to stop and scrape the side a few times.

Add the water gradually until you get a smooth, spreadable cream.

Built the Mont Blanc: