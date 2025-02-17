Search icon
Updated 13:41 IST, February 17th 2025

How Do You Know If Your Building Is Safe From Damage During An Earthquake?

While we can’t control nature, we must equip ourselves with knowledge that enables us to take preventive measures.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Earthquake-safety building. | Image: Pexels

Experiencing an Earthquake is inevitable; nature will do what it must. According to Michigan Technological University, “Earthquakes are usually caused when the underground rock suddenly breaks and there is rapid motion along a fault. This sudden release of energy causes the seismic waves that shake the ground.”

While we can’t control nature, we must equip ourselves with knowledge that enables us to take preventive measures. If you’re wondering whether your building is safe from earthquake damage, there is no definite answer. The impact depends on the earthquake’s magnitude and the quality of your building’s construction.

Also read: Can Animals Predict Earthquakes? Here’s What Science Says

Although there is no guaranteed way to determine if your house is completely safe from earthquake damage, you should ensure it meets all necessary safety criteria.

Check if your house meets the safety criteria

Most of the time, buildings collapse during earthquakes due to factors such as old age, poor foundation, or inadequate structural design. If your building is constructed using earthquake-resistant materials, it is less likely to suffer significant damage.

Consider retrofitting your house if it is an older building to improve its earthquake resistance. Additionally, buildings that adhere to recent reinforcement and updated building codes are generally more resilient.

Most importantly, consult with an engineer if you are concerned about your house’s safety during an earthquake.

Published 13:40 IST, February 17th 2025

Earthquake

