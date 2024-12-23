National Farmers' Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About This Day

India annually commemorates National Farmer's Day aka Kisan Divas on December 23 in reverence to the south Asian nation's fifth Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, and as tribute to the country's farmer community, the cornerstone of one of the world's fastest growing economy.

In 2001, the Government of India designated December 23 as National Farmers’ Day to pay tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh’s enduring legacy. As Prime Minister from 1979 to 1980, Singh implemented groundbreaking policies that prioritized land reforms, boosted agricultural productivity, and safeguarded farmers’ rights. His vision was rooted in empowering farmers to create a self-sufficient, food-secure India.

Today, this day is not just a tribute but also a reminder of the challenges farmers face, including climate change, technological barriers, and fair pricing issues. National Farmers’ Day encourages the nation to support and uplift these "annadatas" (food providers) who feed billions.

Theme for 2024: “Empowering 'Annadatas' for a Prosperous Nation”

This year’s theme underscores the importance of equipping farmers with modern tools, knowledge, and support to ensure sustainable growth and prosperity.

How to Celebrate National Farmers’ Day 2024?

Conferences and seminars: Schools, colleges, and organizations hold discussions on agricultural policies and modern farming techniques.

Awards and recognition: Exceptional farmers are celebrated for their contributions to agriculture.

Agricultural exhibitions: Events showcase the latest farming innovations and technologies to inspire and educate.