ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan On How Far India Has Progressed On Gaganyaan Mission

New Delhi: ISRO Chief Dr V Narayanan has said that India's Gaganyaan mission is a totally new development adding there is no delay as far as the progress of the mission is concerned. The vehicle for the Gaganyaan mission has to be of a human rating.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, ISRO chief Dr Narayanan said that it's a new development and right now before the first mission of sending the astronauts, they have planned three uncrewed missions adding activities related to the first uncrewed mission have already begun in Sriharikota and all other developments are going concurrently.

“There is no delay in the Gaganyaan mission. The vehicle has to be of human rating which means that we have to improve on redundancies, liabilities because if there is any setback, it will create a lot of panic, therefore, we have to go very carefully,” the ISRO chief said.

"We have almost completed the human rating part and now the second development is of the orbital model because it will take human beings into space and it's going to be a different new game for us.

“We have to think about the crew escape system because their safety is very very paramount and since humans are going to be involved, we have taken lessons from all the events including Sunita William's case. In this development, we have to perform a lot of tests and qualifications,” Dr. Narayanan said.