  News /
  Science News /
  • NASA Offers $20,000 for Rescue Plans for Stranded Astronauts like Sunita Williams. How To Apply

Published 14:56 IST, December 5th 2024

NASA Offers $20,000 for Rescue Plans for Stranded Astronauts like Sunita Williams. How To Apply

NASA has invited innovators across the world to design a life-saving Lunar Rescue System capable of helping the astronauts stranded on the Moon.

Reported by: Digital Desk
NASA offers $20,000 for rescue plans for stranded astronauts like Sunita Williams. How to appl | Image: X

NASA has announced a groundbreaking challenge as part of its Artemis Missions, inviting innovators across the world to design a life-saving Lunar Rescue System capable of helping the astronauts stranded on the Moon. The space agency is offering up to $20,000 for the best solution, with entries open until January 23, 2025, via the HeroX portal.

This initiative addresses critical safety concerns as NASA prepares for the Artemis mission, scheduled for September 2026, which aims to explore the Moon’s south pole, a region marked by extreme temperatures and rugged terrain.

Mission Goals

Reports highlight NASA’s preparations for scenarios where an astronaut might become incapacitated on the Moon due to injury, medical emergencies, or mission-related accidents. In such situations, crewmates would require an efficient system to transport the incapacitated astronaut back to the lunar lander.

“The unforgiving lunar environment poses unique challenges that demand innovative solutions,” explained Sarah Duglas from NASA.

Challenge Criteria

The competition demands for designs capable of moving a fully suited astronaut over two kilometers, up a 20-degree incline, independent of a rover. Although the Moon’s lower gravity reduces weight, an astronaut in a spacesuit remains too heavy for manual transport, which requires a technological solution.

The system must also perform reliably in the Moon’s harsh South Pole conditions and be compatible with NASA’s new Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Suit.

 The design must be lightweight and easy to use, which will not compromise the astronaut's safety. 

How to Apply

Participants who are interested can submit their entries through the HeroX portal, a platform where NASA frequently posts public challenges. Submissions will be evaluated by NASA’s experts and engineers based on criteria like weight, ease of use, and impact on the astronaut’s mobility.

 For more details, you can visit the official HeroX website.

Updated 15:02 IST, December 5th 2024

