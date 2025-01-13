NASA Warns Massive China Dam Has Power to Change the Earth's Rotation

Science: NASA scientists have warned that China's Three Gorges Dam, the world's largest hydroelectric power station, has the potential to slightly alter Earth's rotation. The massive dam, which spans the Yangtze River in Hubei province, has caused a measurable change in Earth's rotation by slowing it down by 0.06 microseconds per day.

The phenomenon is attributed to the redistribution of Earth's mass due to the dam's enormous reservoir, which holds up to 40 billion cubic meters of water. This redistribution of mass subtly alters Earth's moment of inertia, causing a slight decrease in the speed of Earth's rotation. While the change is minuscule and not noticeable in daily life, it is scientifically significant.

NASA's Benjamin Fong Chao explained, "Redistribution of mass within the Earth's system produces an effect on Earth's rotation. While the delay of 0.06 microseconds per day may seem negligible, it is a measurable consequence of this redistribution."

The principle behind this effect is that moving mass closer to the poles accelerates Earth's rotation, whereas shifting it toward the equator slows it down.

The Three Gorges Dam, standing at 185 meters (607 feet) tall and stretching over 2 kilometers (1.2 miles), generates an impressive 22,500 megawatts of electricity. However, its impact extends beyond energy production, influencing Earth's physical characteristics, including its rotation.

This shocking discovery by NASA reveals effects of large-scale human activities on natural systems. As China plans to build an even larger dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, the potential for further impacts on Earth's rotation and environment becomes a topic of concern.