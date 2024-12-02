Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Science News /
  • Satellite Congestion: Traffic Jam In Earth's Orbit Raises Concerns For Future Space Exploration

Published 18:42 IST, December 2nd 2024

Satellite Congestion: Traffic Jam In Earth's Orbit Raises Concerns For Future Space Exploration

A traffic jam in Earth's orbit has been observed due to growing congestion of satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), posing a threat to future space activities

Reported by: Digital Desk
Satellite congestion in Earth's Orbit a threat to future space exploration | Image: Shutterstock

A traffic jam in Earth's orbit has been observed due to increasing congestion by the satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which poses a significant threat to the sustainability of space activities in the near future. According to the experts, it is alarming that a lack of international cooperation in using the orbit, this critical region may soon turn into an unusable region. 

Issuing a warning over the issue, the experts said that at present over 14,000 satellites are revolving around Earth. Among them, around 3,500 satellites are inactive. Furthermore, an estimated 120 million pieces of debris from past satellite launches and collisions have scattered in the orbit, which has been rapidly worsening the situation. 

In the month of October this year, a United Nations (UN) panel on space traffic coordination emphasised the urgent need for a comprehensive shared database of orbital objects.

The panel's co-chair, Aarti Holla-Maini, director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, stated, "There's no time to lose on space traffic coordination. We must facilitate the sharing of information between operators to avoid collisions."

The experts expressed concerns saying that the safety of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is of utmost importance for global communication, navigation systems, and scientific exploration. However, establishing a centralised system for tracking and managing objects in LEO poses significant challenges. While some countries are willing to share data, others are hesitant due to security concerns related to dual-use satellites that serve both civilian and military purposes.

Recent incidents, such as the Chinese rocket stage explosion in August, scattering debris across LEO, highlight the urgent need for a collaborative approach to ensure LEO's safety and sustainability.

Similarly, a defunct Russian satellite exploded in June, forcing astronauts aboard the International Space Station to take shelter for an hour.

As the commercial space sector expands—exemplified by companies like SpaceX launching thousands of Starlink satellites—the potential for collisions increases.

Projections indicate that tens of thousands more satellites could enter orbit in the coming years, leading to an estimated financial risk of $556 million over five years due to potential collisions.

Industry leaders stress that immediate action is necessary to develop enforceable regulations similar to those used in air traffic management.

The UN panel aims to present its findings at a committee meeting next year, emphasising that global cooperation is essential to ensure the safety and sustainability of space activities as human presence in LEO continues to grow.
 

Updated 20:59 IST, December 2nd 2024

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.