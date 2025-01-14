Debate With Arnab: Akhilesh Says Nation Needs Rotis Not Religion | Lobby Targets Sanatan

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stirred controversy on Maha Kumbh, stating that "the people of the country need bread more than religion." Speaking at the party’s state headquarters on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, celebrated as 'National Youth Day,' Yadav referenced Swami Vivekananda’s teachings to emphasize the importance of addressing hunger and poverty. His remarks sparked sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who accused him of undermining the cultural and spiritual significance of Maha Kumbh, a revered event in Indian tradition. While Yadav’s comments highlight the need for prioritizing basic necessities, they have ignited a broader debate on balancing cultural heritage with socio-economic realities. The BJP has called his statement an attack on India's spiritual identity, escalating the political discourse around the issue.