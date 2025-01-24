Published Jan 24, 2025 at 11:21 AM IST
Debate With Arnab: Is Gaumutra Good For Health Huge Row Over IIT Madras Director's Remark
A major controversy has erupted after IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti highlighted the medicinal properties of gaumutra (cow urine) during an event. Citing five research papers to back his claims, Kamakoti asserted that gaumutra has scientifically proven health benefits. His remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the Congress and its allies, who have dismissed the claims as unscientific and baseless.