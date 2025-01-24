Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Shows / The Debate With Arnab / Debate With Arnab: Is Gaumutra Good For Health Huge Row Over IIT Madras Director's Remark
Published Jan 24, 2025 at 11:21 AM IST

Debate With Arnab: Is Gaumutra Good For Health Huge Row Over IIT Madras Director's Remark

A major controversy has erupted after IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti highlighted the medicinal properties of gaumutra (cow urine) during an event. Citing five research papers to back his claims, Kamakoti asserted that gaumutra has scientifically proven health benefits. His remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the Congress and its allies, who have dismissed the claims as unscientific and baseless.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: