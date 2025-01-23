Search icon
News / Republic Shows / The Debate With Arnab / VIDEO: Arnab's Straight Questions On Saif's Avengers-Like Walk Out Of Hospital After 6.5 Hrs Surgery
Published Jan 23, 2025 at 9:13 AM IST

VIDEO: Arnab's Straight Questions On Saif's Avengers-Like Walk Out Of Hospital After 6.5 Hrs Surgery

In a dramatic turn of events, Arnab Goswami has raised explosive questions about Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s alleged "Avengers-like" recovery following a stabbing incident at his Bandra home. After reportedly undergoing a grueling 6.5-hour surgery for six severe stab wounds, Saif walked out of the hospital in just five days, leaving many in disbelief and sparking intense speculation.

