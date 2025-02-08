Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Baichung Bhutia And Anurag Thakur Strongly Advocate India To Host Olympics 2036 At KhelMahakumbh

Published 20:25 IST, February 8th 2025

Baichung Bhutia And Anurag Thakur Strongly Advocate India To Host Olympics 2036 At KhelMahakumbh

Renowned football player Baichung Bhutia and former Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur graced the event on the third day of the ongoing Khel Mahakumbh.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Baichung Butia At Khelmahaklumbh | Image: Khelmahakumbh

Prayagraj, February 8, 2025 – On the third day of the ongoing seven-day ‘Khel Mahakumbh,’ renowned footballer Baichung Bhutia and former Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur graced the event, motivating young athletes with their inspiring words.

The grand sports festival saw Baichung Bhutia as the chief guest in the first session. Addressing the gathering, Bhutia praised the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts in promoting sports, stating, “The initiatives of Yogi Ji for football are remarkable. If UP progresses, India progresses. Hosting the 2036 Olympics will take Indian sports to great heights.” He further emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between the government and institutions like Dream Sports Foundation to enhance sports infrastructure and training.

In the second session, Anurag Thakur took center stage, stressing the importance of promoting India’s traditional sports on the global platform.“We need to take our indigenous sports like Kabaddi, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb, and Kho-Kho to international levels. Before the world recognizes our traditional sports, we must embrace them first. During my tenure as Sports Minister under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, we started actively promoting our native sports, and I am glad to see the momentum continue,” he said.

Alongside the distinguished guests, the event was hosted by Shri Avneesh Kumar Singh, President of Uttar Pradesh Kreeda Bharati, along with senior officials of Kreeda Bharati Geeta Singh. Shri Avneesh Kumar Singh reaffirmed the organization's commitment to providing world-class sports facilities and nurturing talent at the grassroots level.“Our goal is to identify and train athletes from rural areas and pave their way to the Olympics,” he stated.

The highlight of the day was the intense Kabaddi final between Haryana and KashiPrant, with Haryana emerging victorious. Throughout the day, young athletes from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and other states showcased their skills in India’s ancient sports, including Mallakhamb. Wrestling and archery competitions also captivated the audience, while traditional games like Kho-Kho, Kalaripayattu, and archery provided thrilling entertainment. The Mallakhamb final is scheduled for tomorrow, February 9.

Adding to the grandeur of the event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami will be present on February 9, followed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 10 to encourage the athletes. In the coming days, several Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, sports icons, and political leaders are expected to participate, further elevating the spirit of ‘Khel Mahakumbh.’

Updated 20:25 IST, February 8th 2025

Recommended

Did Atishi's Last-Minute Tears Swing The Kalkaji Battle In Her Favour?
Election News
PM Modi Shreds Kejriwal Into Bits in Victory Speech | Top Quotes
Election News
Lotus Bloom in Delhi After 27 Years as Kejri-Wall Crumbles
Election News
Kotak Hails India's Middle-Order Heroics In Nagpur, Hints Upon CT Preps
SportFit
India Batting Coach Offers BIG Update on Kohli, Eases Fans' Concerns
SportFit
Historic Low: These 6 Candidates Receive Less Than 10 Votes in Delhi Pol
Election News
‘Yamuna Maiya Ki…’: PM Modi Begins Delhi Election Victory Speech
Election News
Ragneeti's Absence From Priyanka's Family Album Sparks Rift Rumours
Entertainment News
Parvesh Verma: 5 Things About The 'Giant Slayer' Who Ousted Kejriwal
Election News
14 Seats Where AAP-Cong Alliance Could Have Changed The Game In Delhi
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: