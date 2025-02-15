'Losing At Olympics, I Felt Lost': Lovlina Borgohain Reflects On The Tough Loss In Paris & Steering From Adversity To Insight

Arjuna Awardee and Olympic Champion Lovlina Borgohain has reflected on how she had navigated through after suffering a heartbreaking loss at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The Indian women's middleweight boxer captivated the audience with her inspiring path towards achievement and self-exploration. She also credited Indian guru and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for showing her the light and making her realize what genuine success meant.

Lovlina Borgohain Discusses Olympics Setback And Finding Her Focus

Lovlina Borgohain was one of India's biggest hopes for gold in the Paris Olympics. The welterweight boxer was coming in strong as she raced to the quarter-final of the Women's 75kg boxing event. But the Indian boxer suffered a heartbreaking exit after she lost 1-4 against China's Qian Li. The Tokyo Olympics' bronze medalist looked to be having a tough time navigating through the defeat. Lovlina has credited spiritual Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to show the correct path and helping her deal with the loss.

"Initially, success meant getting my parents out of their struggles. Later, I believed winning medals defined success. But after losing at the 2024 Olympics, I felt lost — until I found Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Through him, I realized true success is giving hope to children who want to pursue sports. In guiding them, I’ve found the greatest satisfaction," Lovlina Borgohain said while speaking at the 10th International Women’s Conference.

India's Lovlina Borgohain speaking at the 10th International Women’s Conference | Image: IWC

The boxer also highlighted how anyone from the most remote villages without facilities can find inspiration and hope from a conference like IWC, which is bridging the gap between rural and urban areas and improving lives in rural regions through skill development initiatives and women empowerment campaigns.

Lovlina Makes A Strong Comeback, Clinches Gold At National Games

Lovlina Borgohain shrugged off any wear and tear and made a strong comeback in the recently concluded National Games in Dehradun. While competing for the first time since her Olympic semifinal loss in Paris, the Assam-based boxer steamrolled her opponent, Chandigarh's Pranshu Rathore.