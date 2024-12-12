'Dream Big And Pursue Excellence': PM Modi Hails D Gukesh's World Triumph, Calls It Exemplary

Gukesh and China's Ding Liren engaged in a thrilling Game 14, but the Chinese Grandmaster resigned after making a blunder. The moment made the 18-year-old grandmaster from India the World Chess Champion. The moment was historic for India and it's chess fraternity as Gukesh had done the unimaginable. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi , celebrated the achioevement and congratulated Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh after he became the 18th World Chess Champion in Singapore.

PM Modi Congratulates World Chess Champion D Gukesh For The Historic Achievement

D Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion on Thursday, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on his achievement, saying it has not only made his name in chess history but also encouraged millions of young people to aim high and strive for greatness.

“Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination. His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours,” PM Modi tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of a roller-coaster showdown that went right down to the wire. After winning the final classical time control game of the 14-game match, which for the most part looked destined to end in a draw, Gukesh secured the necessary 7.5 points as opposed to Liren's 6.5. As the title winner, he will get a major share of the USD 2.5 million prize purse.

Prior to Gukesh's accomplishment on Thursday, the renowned Russian Garry Kasparov, who defeated Anatoly Karpov in 1985 at the age of 22, was the youngest world champion. Earlier this year, Gukesh had won the Candidates tournament, making him the youngest person to ever challenge for the world title.