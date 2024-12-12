'On Behalf Of Every Indian...': President Droupadi Murmu Congratulates Gukesh On Historic Win

In a heartfelt message, Indian President Droupadi Murmu congratulated chess prodigy D Gukesh on his historic win at the FIDE World Championship 2024. 18-year-old Gukesh made headlines by becoming the youngest-ever player to claim the title, bringing immense pride to the nation.

President Murmu congratulates Gukesh

President Droupadi Murmu took to social media to express her admiration for Gukesh's achievement, stating, "Heartiest congratulations to Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship. He has done India immensely proud. His victory stamps the authority of India as a chess powerhouse. Well done Gukesh! On behalf of every Indian, I wish you sustained glory in the future."