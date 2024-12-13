Russian Federation Chief Makes GRAVE ACCUSATION Following Gukesh's Win Over Ding Liren

India's chess prodigy Gukesh created history yesterday as he became the youngest ever chess grandmaster, achieving this massive feat at just the age of 18. The Indian grandmaster became the 18th and the youngest-ever undisputed classical chess world champion. After winning the 14th game, Gukesh broke down in tears realising the magnitude of his achievement.

Following Gukesh's massive achievement, things took a sour note as the Chief of the Russian Chess Federation made some grave accusations regarding Gukesh's win over Ding Liren.

Russian Chess Federation Chief Makes Bold Accusations Regarding Gukesh's Historic Feat

As most of the world is elated with Gukesh's win over Ding Liren, the Chief of the Russian Chess Federation Andrei Filatov, has accused China's Ding Liren of losing the game on purpose. While speaking to Russian news agency TASS, Filatov made these bold claims and called for an investigation by the FIDE.

Read More: Anand Pens Heartfelt Note For D Gukesh Post His World Triumph

"The result of the last game caused bewilderment among professionals and chess fans. The actions of the Chinese chess player in the decisive segment are extremely suspicious and require a separate investigation by FIDE," he said.

Andrei Filatov Claims Ding Liren Lost To Gukesh On Purpose

Andrei Filatov further in his statement added that the position from which Ding Liren lost was a difficult feat and he felt that Liren losing like that raises a lot of questions and looks on purpose.

"Losing the position in which Ding Liren was is difficult even for a first-class player. The defeat of the Chinese chess player in today's game raises a lot of questions and looks like a deliberate one," said Andrei Filatov.