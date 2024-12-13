Search icon
  • Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces Rs 5 Crore Cash Reward For Gukesh After World Championship Win

Published 18:50 IST, December 13th 2024

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces Rs 5 Crore Cash Reward For Gukesh After World Championship Win

On Thursday, Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion at the age of 18 years. He defeated title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of a roller-coaster showdown that went right down to the wire in Singapore.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
D Gukesh | Image: PM Narendra Modi X Handle

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a cash prize of Rs five crore to D Gukesh, in recognition of the latter becoming the youngest world chess champion.

"To honour the monumental achievement of @DGukesh, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, I am delighted to announce a cash prize of ₹5 crore! His historic victory has brought immense pride and joy to the nation," Stalin said in a post on 'X.' 

"May he continue to shine and achieve greater heights in the future. Kudos to Hon'ble @Udhaystalin and @SportsTN_ for their exceptional support and encouragement in nurturing this young star," the CM said.

On Thursday, Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion at the age of 18 years. He defeated title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of a roller-coaster showdown that went right down to the wire in Singapore. 

Updated 18:50 IST, December 13th 2024

