13-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks New Ground With MAJOR Milestone In Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh

At the NFC Cricket Ground, Madhya Pradesh defeated Bihar convincingly by six wickets in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match on December 21. Batting first, Bihar battled to 196 runs in 46.4 overs, with Bipin Saurabh top-scoring with 50 and Avesh Khan taking 3 wickets for 21 runs. Reaching 197 for 4 in just 25.1 overs, Madhya Pradesh answered forcefully. The show's hero, Harsh Gawli, smashed 83 off 63 balls, while Rajat Patidar added a fast 55 from 33 deliveries. Gawli's outstanding performance brought him the Player of the Match award, therefore underscoring Madhya Pradesh's supremacy.

13-year-old Indian cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history

Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, thirteen years old, keeps breaking records in the cricket scene. The left-handed batsman, who made history in November as the youngest player ever sold at an Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for Rs 1.1 crore to the Rajasthan Royals, recently added yet another milestone. Rising beyond a 25-year-old record, Suryavanshi became the youngest Indian to have ever participated in a List A match. His historic maiden came in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's main domestic one-day tournament, where he represented Bihar against Madhya Pradesh.

Suryavanshi, who is barely 13 years and 269 days old, exceeded the previous mark set by Ali Akbar, who was 14 and 51 days old when he represented Vidarbha during the 1999/2000 campaign.

This is just the beginning of Suryavanshi's quest to shatter age-related records. Before this, he was the youngest cricket player to represent India in the Under-19 division and to participate in the Ranji Trophy.

Despite the excitement surrounding his debut, Suryavanshi's performance on the pitch was far from flawless. He faced only two balls and scored four runs, with his brief knock concluding when he hit the first delivery for a boundary before being removed by Aryan Anand Pandey on the very next ball.

Bihar scored only 196 runs, which Madhya Pradesh easily chased down. Rajat Patidar of Royal Challengers Bangalore made a half-century, while Venkatesh Iyer, a fresh addition to the Kolkata Knight Riders, stayed unbeaten.