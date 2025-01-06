Now that Jasprit Bumrah has had a long Australian summer with the red-ball and eventually back spasm not allowing him to bowl, will other options be looked at? Yes, of course options will be looked at with the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy just a little over a month away. Is there anyone who can replace a world-class cricketer like Bumrah? While that is hard as Bumrah is rated to be the best of the generation, but India would have no other option but to find him replacement for the marquee event in case he cannot feature. Mohammed Shami seems to be a sureshot backup option.

Mohammed Shami - The Destroyer

One reckons only veteran Mohammed Shami has the quality that is somewhat identical to Bumrah, even if not entirely. The memories of Shami shining in the 2023 ODI World Cup would still be fresh in the memories. But there is a lop-side to this, one, Shami is off colour in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and then if you rush him - you may end up losing two great Indian pacers. With Shami, fitness has always been a concern. Multiple reports have claimed that Shami would be in contention for a place in the side for the England white-ball series. While it can be confirmed, Shami is not completely fit - it would be interesting to see if the management plan to rush him back in or avoid the could-be-catastrophic scenario.

