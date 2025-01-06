Search icon
Published 06:56 IST, January 6th 2025

With Cloud Over Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness, Will BCCI Rush Mohammed Shami's Return?

Now that Jasprit Bumrah has had a long Australian summer with the red-ball and eventually back spasm not allowing him to bowl, will other options be looked at?

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India shoud rush Shami for CT? | Image: AP

Now that Jasprit Bumrah has had a long Australian summer with the red-ball and eventually back spasm not allowing him to bowl, will other options be looked at? Yes, of course options will be looked at with the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy just a little over a month away. Is there anyone who can replace a world-class cricketer like Bumrah? While that is hard as Bumrah is rated to be the best of the generation, but India would have no other option but to find him replacement for the marquee event in case he cannot feature. Mohammed Shami seems to be a sureshot backup option.

ALSO READ: Bumrah Made Australian Top-Order Batters Look Silly: Ricky Ponting

Mohammed Shami - The Destroyer

One reckons only veteran Mohammed Shami has the quality that is somewhat identical to Bumrah, even if not entirely. The memories of Shami shining in the 2023 ODI World Cup would still be fresh in the memories. But there is a lop-side to this, one, Shami is off colour in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and then if you rush him - you may end up losing two great Indian pacers. With Shami, fitness has always been a concern. Multiple reports have claimed that Shami would be in contention for a place in the side for the England white-ball series. While it can be confirmed, Shami is not completely fit - it would be interesting to see if the management plan to rush him back in or avoid the could-be-catastrophic scenario. 

ALSO READ: Is Legend Sunil Gavaskar the Latest Victim of Racism in Australia?

CT 25 PREVIEW

India would be playing all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai after the Pakistan Cricket Board agreed to the ‘hybrid’ model. The Champions Trophy is set to start from February 19 and India play their tournament opener against Bangladesh in Dubai. 

Updated 07:05 IST, January 6th 2025

ODI World Cup Champions Trophy

