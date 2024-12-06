'36 Breached!': Netizens Rejoice After India Cross Their Lowest-Ever Total In Test Cricket

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Both India and Australia are venturing into an unknown territory which is called the Pink-Ball Test. Australia undoubtedly have more experience of playing the Pink Ball matches as compared to India, but that doesn't give them the required advantage. The ongoing edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be fought on the backs of stellar bowling performances from both the side. India currently lead the series 1-0 and Australia will want to nullify it.

The first Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series that was played in Perth was India's biggest overseas victory. The Indians defeated Australia by 295 runs. But come to the Adelaide Test match, India will have a few nightmares in their heads. The Adelaide ovel is the same venue where the Asian cricketing giants registered their lowest-ever Test total.

Fans Rejoice After India Cross The 36-Run Mark In Adelaide

The fans of the Indian Cricket Team have very bad memories of the Adelaide Oval. When India toured Australia last time around, they played the opening Test match at the Adelaide Oval. It was the same Test match where the Indians were bundled out for 36 odd runs, their lowest total in Test match cricket. The ongoing second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar 2024 Trophy started in a similar fashion with Yashasvi Jaiswal falling on the very first ball to Starc.

Jaiswal's wicket triggered the nightmares of 36 all-out once again. But Shubman Gill and KL Rahul helped India cruise past the haunting total. As soon as India crossed 36, netizens took to social media to express their happiness.

Here's How Twitter Reacted:

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Breaks 2171-Day Streak with Crucial Decision

ALSO READ | Starc Adds New Chapter To His Rivalry With Jaiswal, Gets Him On Very First Ball

India Eye Crucial WTC Points