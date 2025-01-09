67 Test Matches, 4301 Runs In Red Ball Cricket: Is Time Up For Rohit Sharma's Test Career?

Team India's woes in Test cricket continue as their back-to-back failures have raised concern. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been under fire for his decisions and calls throughout the New Zealand series and the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which have cost the Men in Blue big time. It was a double blow for India as they lost the coveted series to Australia after a decade, and their dismal showcase has also dashed the team's hopes of making it into the World Test Championship Final. Rohit remains on the radar of the veterans and analysts, as they have criticized the Indian opener's poor showcase throughout the series. There are some serious questions on Rohit Sharma's future as many believe that it is time for Indian cricket's ‘Hitman’ to step down.

Rohit Sharma's bat unfortunately too hasn't done the talking. The legendary Indian opener managed to accumulate just 31 runs at an average of 6.20 in the recently concluded Border-gavaskar Trophy series. Things became so bad for Sharma that he opted to sit out of the Sydney Test and handed the leadership duties to his deputy Jasprit Bumrah. As far as Rohit's Test credentials go, he has played a total of 67 Test matches and has managed to score only 4302 runs at an average of 40.58

Is Rohit Sharma Done? Veterans Slam India Skipper After Horror BGT Showcase

Rohit Sharma's woes in Test cricket continued against Australia as the skipper failed to make an impact when Team India needed him the most. Despite making changes to benefit the team's cause, the batter's lack of form affected its performance and could not recover from it. Notable personalities, such as former cricketers and analysts, have been critical of the Hitman's performance and have also questioned his longevity in the longest format of the game.

Take a look at some former cricketers who have criticized the Indian Cricket Team skipper Rohit Sharma.

Irfan Pathan: “If we talk about reality, considering how he is struggling with the bat, there might not have been a place for him in the playing XI. But because he is the captain, and you want to win the next match to draw the series, he stays in the team,” Irfan Pathan said ahead of the fifth Test via Star Sports.

MSK Prasad: "Heading into this series, we had a three-match series against New Zealand, it was pathetic, it had never happened in the history of Indian cricket that we lost back-to-back three games and Rohit was totally sorted out and had got absolutely no runs in the series.

"So he comes into this series, he didn't play the first game, Bumrah led the side very well. He comes at the backdrop of continuous failures. I personally feel that has got a direct impact; if a captain comes with some form, it has a direct impact on the side," MSK Prasad said while on commentary duty during the Boxing Day Test Match via Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma looks on as rain delays play during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane

Ravi Shastri: "India ran out of ideas. Bowling was pretty ordinary. Spin wasn't used as much as it should have. It took 40 overs for Sundar to bowl. Why did you play two spinners? What was the need if you don't trust them?" the Former India coach said in the post-lunch show during the Boxing Day Test Match via Star Sports.

Simon Katich: "Test cricket isn't a place for 37-year-olds at the top of the order. History suggests that, and only Rohit Sharma knows whether he has got the hunger to go on. Only he knows whether he has the hunger and drive to go again. England are on their way up. They have some good young quicks coming through. Atkinson and Carse are doing well. That will be a tough tour if he chooses to go on it and Indian selectors pick him, first and foremost. Those numbers are not for pretty reading," Katich said via Wisden.

Is It Time For Rohit Sharma To Hit The Brakes And Recognize The Mistakes?