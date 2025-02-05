Abhishek Sharma Races Into Top 5 Of Latest ICC Rankings, India Youngster Inching Closer To Travis Head For Top Spot

Abhishek Sharma has further established his T20I credentials with fine performances in the England T20I series. The Southpaw registered 279 runs in five matches including a sensational century in the last game.

Abhishek's heroics helped him to further bridge the gap with Travis Head, who continues to top the ICC Men's T20I batting rankings. But Abhishek is now just 26 rating points behind Head, who has accumulated 855 points so far. Among other Indians, Tilak Varma is positioned in 3rd place, while Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav is 5th as per the latest ICC rankings.