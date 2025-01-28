Additional Parking, Security And Better Drinking Water Management On MCA Agenda For T20I In Pune

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has put in place measures to address parking, security, and drinking water concerns for fans ahead of the fourth T20I between India and England on Friday.

MCA Secretary Kamlesh Pisal said on Tuesday that additional land has been acquired for general parking to accommodate spectators attending the India-England T20I at the MCA Ground in Gahunje on Friday.

“Extra land acquired (total of 45-acre area) and has been allocated exclusively for general parking for spectators, ensuring ample space and convenience,” Pisal said in a media release.

“Dedicated parking routes and slots have been designed to streamline vehicular movement. Videos and photos highlighting these routes will be shared on MCA's official Instagram account, making access easier for visitors.” “Security personnel will be deployed across parking areas to ensure safety and assist in route guidance for spectators navigating toward the stadium,” he added.

A dedicated team of police personnel will also be handling traffic control and route management at the stadium which is located just off the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Pisal said the state body has also ensured that there will be no repetition of the incident that took place on the opening day of the India versus New Zealand Test here last October, when a lack of drinking water at booths led to angry reactions from fans, who chanted slogans.

The MCA later had to apologise for the mismanagement, which was promptly addressed, but the governing body is keen to avoid any such incident.

“MCA has taken note of feedback from the last India vs New Zealand Test match and has implemented solutions to prevent delays in water dispensing. Adequate water will be readily available throughout the venue, with no anticipated lapses,” Pisal said.

“As this is an evening match, excessive heat is not expected; however, free drinking water will still be provided to ensure spectator comfort,” he added.

Pisal said newly created washroom for fans and media in the North Stand will also help them address long-standing issues.