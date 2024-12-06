Adelaide Sets Attendance Record for India vs Australia 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India vs Australia 2nd Test at Adelaide of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is underway. Rohit Sharma and co. won the toss and have opted to bat on the Day 1 of the spectacle. Well, India won the 1st Test at Perth by 295 runs. The 2nd Test is underway, and India will look to extend their lead of 1-0 while the Australians will make sure to make the most of the home advantage to level the series.

Adelaide sees record turnout for India-Australia Test match

As many as 36,225 heads dotted the stands at the Adelaide Oval on the first day of the second India-Australia Test here to create a new record for crowd turnout during a five-day game featuring the two sides.

According to data provided by Cricket Australia (CA), the previous record was 35,081 spectators during the 2011-12 series in which India were whitewashed 4-0 by the home team.

A sell-out crowd was predicted at the 53,500-capacity ground on Friday, as India and Australia renewed their rivalry after a long break between the first and second Test.

This is India's first pink-ball Test in Australia since they were rolled over for 36 at the same venue back in 2020.

Fans also turned up in record numbers at the Optus Stadium in Perth for the first Test, which the visitors won by 295 runs for their biggest victory on Australia soil.

As per CA, the opening two days at the Perth Stadium set records for attendance at any Test match in Perth, with 31,302 (Day 1) and 32,368 (Day 2) going through the gates respectively.

The total attendance for the series-opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was 96,463, the second-highest total attendance ever recorded in Perth and the highest at Perth Stadium, CA had stated in its press release.

Big crowds are also expected in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, venues for the remaining games of the five-match series.

India Squad

Playing: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bench: Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep

Support Staff: Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, Morne Morkel

Australia Squad

Playing: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Bench: Beau Webster, Josh Inglis, Brendan Doggett, Sean Abbott

Support Staff : Andrew McDonald, Andre Borovec, Daniel Vettori, Michael Di Venuto, Clint McKay