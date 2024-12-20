Search icon
Published 18:14 IST, December 20th 2024

Afghanistan Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi Fined For Showing Dissent At Umpire's Decision

During the second ODI of the three-match series against Zimbabwe in Harare, Afghanistan left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi protested an umpire's decision and was fined 15% of his match fee.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Fazalhaq Farooqi reacts during the match | Image: AP

Afghanistan left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the second ODI of the three-match series against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Farooqi was penalised for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The violation falls under Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which addresses "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match." The incident occurred in the fifth over of Zimbabwe's innings on Thursday when Farooqi showed dissent after an LBW appeal against Craig Ervine was turned down.

Farooqi gestured for a review despite the absence of DRS in the match.

In addition, one demerit point has been added to Farooqi's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Farooqi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft, and levelled by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Percival Sizara, third umpire Langton Rusere and fourth umpire Iknow Chabi.

Afghanistan delivered a dominant performance in the second ODI, thrashing Zimbabwe by 232 runs -- their largest victory by runs in the format.

Sediqullah Atal (104) and Abdul Malik (84) put together a commanding 191-run opening stand, setting the stage for the visitors to post 286 for 6 in their 50 overs.

In response, Zimbabwe collapsed for just 54.

The third ODI of the series will be played here on Saturday.

Updated 18:14 IST, December 20th 2024

