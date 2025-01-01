After IPL SNUB, David Warner Registers For Pakistan Super League 2025 Draft

Veteran Australian cricketer David Warner, who was snubbed at the IPL 2025 auction, has now registered for the Pakistan Super League draft. Warner, who was a part of the IPL for a long time and was a proven match-winner, was ignored by all franchises. Now, Warner - who is 38 - is interested in playing the Pakistan Super League as he reckons he still has a lot of cricket left in him.

Confirming the Australian star Warner's decision in a post on X, Pakistan Super League wrote, "ENDING 2024 ON A HIGH. The Aussie powerhouse David Warner has registered for the #HBLPSLDraft!"

Warner's T20 Exploits

Warner, who is regarded as a T20 legend, has amassed 3,277 runs at an average of 33.43 and a strike rate of 142.47 in the 110 matches he has played to date.

And if you specifically look at T20 Internationals, Warner has 28 fifties and a best score of 100 not out.

In the 161 ODIs he played for Australia, Warner has notched up 6,932 runs at a decent average of 45.30 and a strike rate of over 97, with 22 centuries and 33 half-centuries.

Warner in IPL

He is also one of the leading run-getters in the history of the IPL with 6565 runs in 184 matches at an average of 40.52 and a strike rate of around 140. He scored 62 half-centuries and 4 centuries in his IPL career. Warner also led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to their only title in 2016 after getting the better of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.