After Mohammed Shami; Arshdeep Singh Shines in VHT Ahead of India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement | WATCH

A couple of days after Mohammed Shami did well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, it is young Arshdeep Singh now making a case for himself ahead of the CT 25 squad announcement. The left-arm pacer is absolutely in the reckoning for an ODI spot and he must be knowing that very well. During a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final game against Maharashtra, Arshdeep came up with the goods with the ball. Picking up two crucial wickets, he conceded 31 runs in six overs. His swing and seam troubled the famed Maharashtra line-up as he dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad and Siddesh Veer. Arshdeep swung the ball both ways and that is exactly what deceived Gaikwad, who was hoping the ball comes back in. Then he set up Siddesh Veer with multiple outswingers going away from the left-hander and brought one back into the batter to catch his outside edge.