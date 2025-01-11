Published 11:45 IST, January 11th 2025
After Mohammed Shami; Arshdeep Singh Shines in VHT Ahead of India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Announcement | WATCH
A couple of days after Shami did well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, it is young Arshdeep now making a case for himself ahead of the CT 25 squad announcement.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
A couple of days after Mohammed Shami did well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, it is young Arshdeep Singh now making a case for himself ahead of the CT 25 squad announcement. The left-arm pacer is absolutely in the reckoning for an ODI spot and he must be knowing that very well. During a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final game against Maharashtra, Arshdeep came up with the goods with the ball. Picking up two crucial wickets, he conceded 31 runs in six overs. His swing and seam troubled the famed Maharashtra line-up as he dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad and Siddesh Veer. Arshdeep swung the ball both ways and that is exactly what deceived Gaikwad, who was hoping the ball comes back in. Then he set up Siddesh Veer with multiple outswingers going away from the left-hander and brought one back into the batter to catch his outside edge.
WATCH VIDEO
Meanwhile, the left-arm pacer now has 19 wickets already in 7 matches and is yet to bowl his full quota of overs in this game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Against Hyderabad and Puducherry, Arshdeep picked up 4 wickets in both the games.
CT 25 SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT
The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the provisional squad by January 18-19, as per a report. The Indian team is taking their time citing recent commitments in Australia for the Test series as the reason. The squad for the England series as per the report would be almost similar to the team that would be picked for the Champions Trophy . The Champions Trophy starts in Pakistan-UAE on February 19. The Indian team would play all their matches in Dubai after the Pakistan Cricket Board agreed to the ‘hybrid’ model.
Updated 11:49 IST, January 11th 2025