After Record Day 2 Turnout, Perth Test Set To Gain All-time High Test Attendance In West Australia

A record turnout for the second successive day in the opening game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium here has set the stage for the match to achieve an all-time high Test attendance in Western Australia.

After a dramatic opening day dominated by the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian bowling attack, which saw an astonishing 17 wickets tumble, Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased exceptional resilience.

Their unbroken 172-run partnership has put India firmly in control of the match, with an overall lead of 218 runs.

"Today’s crowd of 32,368 at the NRMA Insurance West Test is a record for any day of Test cricket in Perth. The total attendance across the first two days is 63670," stated Cricket Australia.

With three days remaining, the ongoing match is poised to break the all-time attendance record for a Test match in Western Australia.

The current record stands at 103,440, set during the 2006-07 Ashes Test at the WACA. To surpass this milestone, an additional 39,771 fans need to attend over the next three days.