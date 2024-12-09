After Reported Verbal Spat With Rohit Sharma, Md. Shami Produces Stellar Performance in SMAT 2024

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Just like the Champions Trophy , the debate around Mohammed Shami's fitness and his return to international cricket doesn't end. The star Indian pacer last represented India in the final of the ODI World Cup . India not only lost the final, but also did not see Mohammed Sharma take the field for the senior team. This entire year, Mohammed Shami spent at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru nursing his knee

After the Indian team was defeated by Australia in Adelaide, there have been calls for Mohammed Shami's inclusion in the side as Bumrah's bowling partner. Shami was expected to be a part of the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar trophy but reportedly he failed to recover on time for the series and was left out. Apparently the BCCI is still awaiting full clarity on Shami's situation before taking a call on his inclusion in the Indian squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rift Between Rohit Sharma And Mohammed Shami: Reports

The new reports about Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami that have recently surfaced do not paint a very decent picture. If those murmurs are to be believed then the Mohammed Shami situation seems pretty serious. While nursing his injury this year, Shami missed the IPL and also the T20 World Cup. After regaining match fitness, Shami played the Ranji Trophy and claimed seven wickets against Madhya Pradesh. Indian captain Rohit Sharma also said that the star India pacer was pretty close to making his India return, but he'll still have to nurse his knee.

All is not believed to be too well between Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma as reported by Dainik Jagran. 'When Shami was at NCA, he met Rohit during the 1st Test in Bengaluru. During their meeting, the two had a heated exchange over the captain's remark on Shami when asked about his current status and availability for the New Zealand and Australia Test series' quoted Jagran.

Shami Shines In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

