ILT20: Shoaib Akhtar And Harbhajan Recreate Ionic 2010 Asia Cup Banter Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

India and Pakistan have continued to remain arch-rivals on the cricketing field, for many years now. Some might argue that the Australia vs England rivalry is as big as the IND vs PAK rivalry, but nothing comes close to the matches that are played between the 'Men in Blue' and the 'Men in Green'. Be it political tensions, or just the sheer will to win, India and Pakistan locking horns with each other on the twenty two yards is something that keeps cricket fans on the edge of their seats.

India and Pakistan don't play bilateral series anymore. The only time when these two countries come face-to-face is when the ICC events are conducted. India and Pakistan will lock horns yet again, in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy that will be played in the 'Hybrid Model'.

Watch: Shoaib Akhtar And Harbhajan Singh's Face-Off

Ahead of IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 game, both Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar came face-to-face to recreate their infamous 2010 Asia Cup spat. The video has now gone viral which showcases the former rivals having a playful exchange. The incident happened on the sidelines of the ILT20. The former cricketing rivals did reignite the memories and the thrills associated with an India vs Pakistan game.

Watch The Video Here

The history behind this hilarious viral video dates back to 2010 when India and Pakistan had come face-to-face for a high-pressure game in the Asia Cup. Akhtar and Harbhajan exchanged a few pleasantries which was nothing but heated. Harbhajan later smashed a huge six of Mohammad Amir's delivery which sealed the game for India. The Indian spinner scored 15 runs of 11 balls while sealing a famous victory for India. India were chasing 268 runs on a tricky and two-paced Dambulla pitch.

