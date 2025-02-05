'What A Player': Anil Kumble Meets 1996 World Cup Winner Aravinda de Silva, Shares Meeting On Social Media

Former Indian Cricketer Anil Kumble recently in a social media post revealed his meeting with 1996 World Cup winning player Aravinda de Silva who hails from Sri Lanka. Anil Kumble took to social media platform X to post the photos of the two former cricketers meeting. Anil Kumble and Aravinda de Silva can be seen standing next to each other in the photo. In the background are several Sri Lanka cricket jerseys which leads to speculation that Anil Kumble met Aravinda at his house.

In the social media post, Anil Kumble wrote, “Always nice to catch up with this legend. Had some great moments trying to outwit him on the cricket field. Aravinda de Silva, what a player!” as he praised the 1996 World Cup winner.

Who Is Aravinda de Silva?

Aravinda de Silva is a former Sri Lankan batting-allrounder and was a part of the Sri Lanka squad that won the 1996 World Cup. He is one of the greatest players in the history of Sri Lankan cricket and his stats do him justice too.

As a batter Aravinda de Silva had a massive contribution to Sri Lankan cricket in both tests and ODIs. In test cricket he has played 93 matches in which he has amassed 6361 runs. He has a high score of 267 in tests. As for ODIs, he has played 308 matches. In these 308 matches he has a total of 9284 runs. His highest score in ODI cricket is 145 runs. He was also the man of the match in the 1996 World Cup final after he made 107 against Australia.