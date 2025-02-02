'Pay Some Attention': R. Ashwin Brutally Slams Fans Who Try To Project Superstar Cricketers Are Bigger Than Ranji Trophy

The Indian Test team is currently going through some tough time. A lot of questions have been raised after Team India's flop performances against New Zealand at home and against Australia 'Down Under'. If analysed on a statistical basis, India have lost six out of their last ten Test matches, which includes both home and away games. There are loads of questions being asked about the future of the senior players, their ongoing bad form and Gautam Gambhir's credentials as the Head Coach of an international team.

India not only lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series to Australia after a decade, but also lost a certain place in the World Test Championship Finals. India did fail to fire as an unit on their Australian tour, but it was the batsmen of the team who did most of the damage. After India's shocking performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly made it mandatory for all the senior players to play domestic cricket. Recently Virat Kohli played a match for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy after twelve long years, but his bad run continued.

R. Ashwin's Blunt Take On Indian Superstars Playing Ranji Trophy

Ravichandran Ashwin recently retired from international cricket. The Chennai Super Kings spinner was a part of the Indian Test squad that travelled to Australia recently for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Ashwin decided to retire after the third Test match of the series. The ace India spinner has always been looked upon as one of the brightest minds of the sport. Recently, while speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat', Ravichandran Ashwin called out a tweet which read that Ranji Trophy was blessed because Kohli chose to play in it.

'It's a great thing when it comes to Virat Kohli. He is extremely motivated. I know that. His intention is to play Test cricket and do well. I actually think he has a lot left in the tank. I saw one tweet saying 'Ranji Trophy is blessed'. I would just say, pay some attention. Do you even know the history of the Ranji Trophy? It has been going on for so many years. It has been a premier tournament', said Ashwin on his YouTube channel', said Ashwin.

India Eye Redemption In Champions Trophy

