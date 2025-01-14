'Spoils The Team Ethos': Atul Wassan Slams Kohli & Rohit, Blames Superstar Culture In Indian Dressing Room Behind BGT Debacle

Team India remains in hot waters after their recent losses. Be it the home loss to New Zealand or losing the BGT title to Australia, it has been an unpleasant ride for the Men in Blue. With the Champions Trophy coming up soon, the BCCI and Team India are expected to make certain calls. Amid the ongoing debate, former cricketer Atul Wassan has slammed the breeding superstar culture, which he believes has hampered the team's performance lately.

Atul Wassan Flags Issues Over Team India's Superstar Culture Affecting Players' Performance

In an exclusive interaction with Republic World, former India cricketer Atul Wassan slammed the superstar culture in the Indian team's dressing room. He believes that the commercialization of players and social media curating stories hampers the team spirit and the entire ecosystem. He took an indirect jab at Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and also suggested that one has to take up a monk-like lifestyle in order to put their game back on track.

"I think they will feel that 'No. Nothing is wrong. We have not done anything untoward. We are very professionals, we are truly right,' But somehow it creeps in. There is so much commercialization that you cannot absorb yourself because it will creep in. Your personal managers are there, your PR, your family members are there. You've got this social media churning up stories and all. Where there is smoke, the fire has to be there and all this kind of culture. That spoils somehow the team ethos and the whole ecosystem of the team. So I think somehow, you have to actually become like monk life if you have to put cricket back on track," Atul Wassan said to Republic Media.

Gautam Gambhir, Senior Team Players Reportedly Remain Disputed Over Superstar Culture

Ever since Gautam Gambhir's arrival as the coach of Team India, reports have suggested that the head coach and players haven't been on the same page. The key reason is because of the team culture, as the coach does not want the star culture to breed, as it has been going on for a while.