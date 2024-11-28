AUS Legend Calls For Big Changes In AUS Playing XI For 2nd BGT Test Amidst Marsh's Injury Concerns

Uncapped star Beau Webster was recently included in Australia's squad for the second test match against India as the Aussies announced their squad. Australia were humiliated by India in the first test match that took place in Perth as they were battered down and defeated by 295 runs after centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli handed the hosts a target of 295 runs. Following the defeat, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was down with some soreness and thus Webster was added to the squad as a backup option.

A former Australian wicketkeeper batter has urged Australia to hand Beau Webster the test cap and not keep him on the bench for the second test against India.

Former Australian Cricketer Calls For Webster To Be Handed Debut In Second Test Against India

Former Australian wicketkeeper batter Ian Healy has urged the team think tank to seriously consider handing Beau Webster a Test cap in the pink ball fixture against India at Adelaide next week.

The selectors on Thursday added the Tasmanian all-rounder to the squad for the second Test as a cover for Mitchell Marsh, who is managing an ankle issue.

But Healy doesn't want Webster to just be a "standby".

"I like that, but I don’t reckon standby, get him in," Healy said on SEN Radio.

“I don't really like just adding him to the squad unless he's going to play, drop the 12th man." Marsh had pulled up sore after bowling the most overs he has in a Test match in three years during the Perth Test.

Webster As A Pacer Could Come Into The Equation In Second Test

As a result, Australia had to rely on spin and medium-pace overs from Marnus Labuschagne, along with five overs of off-spin from Travis Head during their 295-run humbling in the series opener.

Webster, who is also a right-arm pacer like Marsh, is expected to come into the equation if the Western Australian can't bowl the overs required of him.

"You drop Boland out … and add Beau Webster. He’s through his injury phases. He’s massive, he’s 2m tall and he’s performed at every level – youth cricket, 2nd XI, Australia A and Shield level," Healy, a veteran of 119 Tests, said.

"He's an all-rounder, he’s consistent, bat good under pressure and it might be time. That could be the way that we fill in a batting position, Mitch Marsh moves up if he is injury-free and then an all-rounder comes in.

"If Marsh moves up, he doesn’t stay an all-rounder because he’s injury prone, that might be the decision in the end," Healy opined.

Webster has been the stand out performer in the Sheffield Shield over the past two years. He has collected 303 Shield runs this year at an average of 50.50 while also picking up nine wickets.

The Adelaide Test begins on December 6.