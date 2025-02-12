Australia Announce Final Squad For CT 2025, Injury Issues Force Australia To Include 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Spinner

The ICC Champions Trophy is just a week away now as the tournament makes a return after seven years. The tournament is all set to be played in Pakistan with India's matches taking place in Dubai after the BCCI made it clear that India will not travel to Pakistan due to security reasons. As the deadline for the announcement of final squads for the tournament has passed, defending ODI World Cup Champions Australia announced their squad for the ICC tournament which will begin on 19th February.

Key Players Missing For Australia In Champions Trophy

Australia announced their final 15 member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy set to begin from 19th February 2025. In the squad that was announced, Steve Smith will continue to lead the Aussies in the tournament after regular captain and fast bowler Pat Cummins continues to remain absent from the team.

In what is a massive blow to Australia, star pacer Mitchell Starc decided to opt out from the Champions Trophy citing personal reasons for his decision.

“We understand and respect Mitch’s decision. Mitch is deeply respected for his commitment to international cricket and the priority he places on performing for Australia,” said George Bailey who is the chairman for the selectors of Cricket Australia.

"His loss is of course a blow for the Champion’s Trophy campaign but does provide an opportunity for someone else to make a mark on the tournament," Bailey added.

Indian-Origin Spinner Included In Australia's CT 2025 Squad

Indian origin spinner Tanveer Sangha was announced as a member of Australia's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The leg-spinner who was called for Australia's series in Sri Lanka as a development player has made the final 15 for the Champions Trophy.

The Australian Cricket Team will be playing two ODIs against Sri Lanka ahead of the Champions Trophy to fine-tune their game.

Australia's Schedule And Squad For CT 2025

Australia have three matches that are scheduled to take place in the Champions Trophy group stage.

Australia vs England- 22nd February 2025

Australia vs South Africa- 25th February 2025

Australia vs Afghanistan- 28th February 2025