  • Australia's Cricketers Retain Women's Ashes After Fourth Straight Win In The Series Against England

Published 21:42 IST, January 20th 2025

Australia's Cricketers Retain Women's Ashes After Fourth Straight Win In The Series Against England

The first of the three T20 matches between the rivals saw the Australians defeat the other team by 57 runs, giving them their fourth consecutive victory in the multi-format series. They have an unbeatable 8-0 lead because they have already won all three one-day internationals.

Australian players celebrate their win over England in their Women's Ashes T20 cricket match in Sydney, Australia | Image: AP Photo

It has taken just nine days for Australia's cricketers to retain the Women’s Ashes.

The Australians won a fourth straight game in the multi-format series with a 57-run victory in the first of the three T20s between the rivals.

They had previously won all three one-day internationals, so have powered into an unassailable 8-0 lead. There are only eight points still on offer in the series.

It means Australia just has to win or draw either of the two remaining T20s or the series-closing test match to clinch the series outright.

The Australians have held the Ashes since 2015, when they won the multi-format series on English soil.

In the first T20 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia made 198-7 mainly thanks to Beth Mooney's 51-ball 75.

England lost both of its openers in the first seven balls and was dismissed for 141 in the 16th over.

Updated 21:42 IST, January 20th 2025

