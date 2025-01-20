Australia's Cricketers Retain Women's Ashes After Fourth Straight Win In The Series Against England

It has taken just nine days for Australia's cricketers to retain the Women’s Ashes.

The Australians won a fourth straight game in the multi-format series with a 57-run victory in the first of the three T20s between the rivals.

They had previously won all three one-day internationals, so have powered into an unassailable 8-0 lead. There are only eight points still on offer in the series.

It means Australia just has to win or draw either of the two remaining T20s or the series-closing test match to clinch the series outright.

The Australians have held the Ashes since 2015, when they won the multi-format series on English soil.

In the first T20 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia made 198-7 mainly thanks to Beth Mooney's 51-ball 75.