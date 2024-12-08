Australia Defeat Rohit Sharma And Co. By 10 Wickets India Crumble Like Pack Of Cards At Adelaide

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: India have been humbled at the Adelaide Oval and there is no better way to put this fact across. The Australians are still undefeated at Adelaide in a Pink Ball Test match and they were nothing but clinical in every aspect of the Test match. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series currently hangs in balance now with both the teams winning one match each. India did register an emphatic win at the Optus Stadium, Perth, but as of now it accounts for nothing.

The defeat in Adelaide can be termed as a complete team failure. The batting was dismal, the bowling was lacklustre. India did not find the way to lose this game, but lets just say that they were never in the game right from the word go. India never looked like having any answers to the brilliance of Travis Head and Mitchell Starc. Head in particular has been tormenting India for sometime now and India never seem to have cracked an answer to his brilliance.

Big Questions Ahead For Team India

Surprisingly nobody has been questioning India's decision to bat first with the Pink Ball darting around and the clouds hovering around the Adelaide Oval on the first day of the Pink Ball Test match. Starc, living up to his stature made the most of these conditions just grinded India to dirt. The big leftie registered a six-wicket haul and it pushed India way far in the game.

The Asian cricketing juggernauts were bolstered by the return of their regular Test skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, but they failed to deliver. Lets just call a spade a spade, Rohit never looked like getting into the fight. The batting prowess of all the big names such as Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin resulted to nothing as India were bundles out for 180 runs in the first innings.

Making things worse, Travis Head did what he does the best, tormenting India. The left-handed batter scored a stellar 140 runs which literally pushed India out of the game. India batted in the twilight period of the Day 2 and they lost five wickets overnight. The Indian batting continued to remain far from good even on the second day.

What's Next For India?