Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Australia Defeat Rohit Sharma And Co. By 10 Wickets India Crumble Like Pack Of Cards At Adelaide

Published 11:09 IST, December 8th 2024

TOP STORY/ Australia Defeat Rohit Sharma And Co. By 10 Wickets India Crumble Like Pack Of Cards At Adelaide

IND vs AUS: India have been humbled by Australia in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The third Test starts on December 14

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Australia Defeat India At the Adelaide Oval | Image: Associated Press

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: India have been humbled at the Adelaide Oval and there is no better way to put this fact across. The Australians are still undefeated at Adelaide in a Pink Ball Test match and they were nothing but clinical in every aspect of the Test match. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series currently hangs in balance now with both the teams winning one match each. India did register an emphatic win at the Optus Stadium, Perth, but as of now it accounts for nothing.

The defeat in Adelaide can be termed as a complete team failure. The batting was dismal, the bowling was lacklustre. India did not find the way to lose this game, but lets just say that they were never in the game right from the word go. India never looked like having any answers to the brilliance of Travis Head and Mitchell Starc. Head in particular has been tormenting India for sometime now and India never seem to have cracked an answer to his brilliance.

Big Questions Ahead For Team India

Surprisingly nobody has been questioning India's decision to bat first with the Pink Ball darting around and the clouds hovering around the Adelaide Oval on the first day of the Pink Ball Test match. Starc, living up to his stature made the most of these conditions just grinded India to dirt. The big leftie registered a six-wicket haul and it pushed India way far in the game.

The Asian cricketing juggernauts were bolstered by the return of their regular Test skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, but they failed to deliver. Lets just call a spade a spade, Rohit never looked like getting into the fight. The batting prowess of all the big names such as Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin resulted to nothing as India were bundles out for 180 runs in the first innings.

Making things worse, Travis Head did what he does the best, tormenting India. The left-handed batter scored a stellar 140 runs which literally pushed India out of the game. India batted in the twilight period of the Day 2 and they lost five wickets overnight. The Indian batting continued to remain far from good even on the second day.

What's Next For India?

The Perth Test match was special and every sense and the loss in Adelaide is equally disappointing and raises big questions about India's future in Test match cricket. The batters just don't hold up and batting collapses are happening way too frequently. The bowlers have still tried to put India in the commanding position on more than occasion. The next Test match will be played in Brisbane and it starts on December 14, 2024

Updated 11:09 IST, December 8th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.