Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:07 IST, January 23rd 2025

Australia's Women Win Ashes Series With Another T20 Victory Over England

The Australians won the rain-affected second Twenty20 by six runs in Canberra on Thursday to extend their 100% start to the series and move into a 10-0 lead with just one more T20 and a test match remaining.

Charlie Dean appeals for a LBW decision on Grace Harris during their Women's Ashes T20 cricket match in Canberra | Image: AP Photo

Australia's women had already retained the Ashes. Now they've won the series against England.

The Australians won the rain-affected second Twenty20 by six runs in Canberra on Thursday to extend their 100% start to the series and move into a 10-0 lead with just one more T20 and a test match remaining.

The English were set 186 to win and reached 168-4 with five balls left when heavy rain fell and no further play was possible. They were six runs short of the required score set by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

The Australians, who have won all three ODIs and the first two T20s, have held the Ashes since 2015, when they won the multi-format series on English soil.

Updated 23:07 IST, January 23rd 2025

Recommended

Thailand's Gold Medalist Boxer Jailed For Sexual Assault Of A Minor
SportFit
Foreign Secretary to Travel China For 2-Day Visit | LIVE
India News
Sehwag And Wife Aarti Likely To End Marriage After 20 Years: REPORT
SportFit
Djokovic vs Zverev Live Streaming: Check Out Details For AO25 Match
SportFit
Guy In CCTV Not My Son: Saif Ali Khan Attacker's Father Tells Republic
Entertainment News
Chahal's Video Call Post Unfolds New Drama, Re-Ignites Divorce Speculati
SportFit
Usha Uthup’s 'Kanjivaram' Sneakers Turn Heads at Republic Women's Summit
Entertainment News
Many Countries Have Shown Interest in Vande Bharat Train, Says Vaishnaw
India News
Upcoming Weeks Decisive For Man City Following 4-2 Loss To PSG In UCL
SportFit
Wanted To Dodge Cops? Why Kareena Left Saif Alone After Stabbing
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: