Australia Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy, Star All-Rounder Announces Shock Retirement From ODIs

Australia have suffered a huge setback as Marcus Stoinis has announced his retirement from ODI cricket. Stoinis has been named in the provisionary squad for the marquee ICC event and the Aussies will now have to name a replacement before the February 12 deadline.

Marcus Stoinis Announced His Retirement From ODIS

Stoinis was a part of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup campaign and will continue to be available for the shortest format. Stoinis issued a statement confirming the development. As quoted by ICC he said, 'Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had in the green and gold. Representing my country at the highest level is something I’ll always cherish," Stoinis said.

'This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career. I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Ron (Andrew McDonald) and I’ve hugely appreciated his support.

'I’ll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan .”

Australia Head Coach Showered Praise On Marcus Stoinis

Coach Andrew McDonald heaped praises on the star allrounder who also played a role in Australia's triumph in the 2023 ODI World Cup .

'Stoin has been such a pivotal part of our ODI setup for the past decade.

'Not only has he been an invaluable player but also an incredible person to have in the group. He is a natural leader, an exceptionally popular player and a great person.