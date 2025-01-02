Australian PM Shows He Is A Fan Of Virat Kohli In Viral Video Of Meet With Team India - WATCH

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently played host to the Indian cricket team at the Kirribilli House in Sydney, and a heartwarming moment between him and Virat Kohli has taken the internet by storm.

As Anthony Albanese greeted each player individually, he paused when he met Virat Kohli, and the two shared a warm exchange. The PM even pulled out his phone to show Kohli some photos from the past, leaving both of them in stitches.

Australian PM awestruck by Virat Kohli

This special moment has caught the attention of fans worldwide, with many noting that Anthony Albanese seemed starstruck by the Indian cricketer. The meeting took place on the eve of the New Year, just before the Indian team geared up to face Australia in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

The stakes are high for both teams, with the World Test Championship final qualification hanging in the balance. However, before the on-field rivalry began, Anthony Albanese and his fiancée, Jodie Haydon, welcomed the Indian team and support staff with open arms.

The stage is set for a thrilling finale to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, as the Indian cricket team takes on Pat Cummins' Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3, 2025. With Australia currently leading the series 2-1, India must win this decisive Test to keep their hopes alive for qualifying for the World Test Championship finals.