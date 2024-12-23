Australian Youngster Issues Stern Warning to Jasprit Bumrah ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing-Day Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

With the series at one-one, Australia and India square off in the pivotal fourth match at the MCG as the Test series heats up. Knowing a victory is essential for series glory; hence, both teams will be keen to grab the advantage. Australia, supported by a strong batting line headed by Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, will want to advantage of home conditions; India's seasoned players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, want to highlight their toughness. Given Australia's victory likelihood and both sides have great bowling attacks, spectators should expect an exciting match on December 26.

Sam Konstas issues stern warning to Jasprit Bumrah ahead of India vs Australia Boxing-Day Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Few years ago, Christmas Eve meant playing backyard cricket with his brother. But now, 19-year-old Australian Sam Konstas is devising plans to tackle the world's most destructive fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in the Boxing Day Test against India.

The five-match series is evenly poised at 1-1.

"I do have a plan for Bumrah but I am not going to tell what it is. Trying to put pressure back on bowlers," Konstas told reporters on Monday, three days before his much-anticipated Test debut.

His predecessor in the opening slot Nathan McSweeney had said the same thing for Bumrah but was dismissed four out of five times by the premier bowler in three Tests, leading to his eventual exclusion from the squad.

Bumrah wasn't a part of the Indian attack in the two warm-up games in which Konstas got runs. So, who apart from Bumrah stood out? "All are very good bowlers... world-class, looking forward to experiencing that challenge and living that," he won't give away anything.

Konstas had a cheeky smile when asked how his Christmas Eve used to be few years back.

"Used to play backyard cricket with my brother and loads of food and they are coming over soon for Christmas," he said.

"It is amazing to get an opportunity at my age and it's a dream come true to represent my country," he added.

The entire Konstas family will be in attendance at the 'G' for his biggest day.

"It's a special day for me with my parents coming in. Plan is pretty simple, to back myself and savour it really," he added.

Tennis player Mark Phillippoussis was the first renowned Australian international sportsperson of Greek heritage and Konstas could become the second one considering how big a melting pot the country's sporting teams have been over the years.

"It's a special feeling I think and sacrifices that they (parents) have made to take me to games of cricket and experiencing the highs and lows. Just to give back something to them is special," Konstas was a touch emotional speaking about how the family reacted.

He had played at MCG for New South Wales when local hero Scott Boland got him out.

"It is a different wicket from when I have played earlier. Bowler friendly but playing at the MCG on sell out Boxing Day is a dream come true." His game has reminded a lot of people about Shane Watson and with two good innings against India A and the senior team, including a hundred in a pink ball practice match, he is ready to be the aggressor.

"I don't look too much on social media but would take that as a compliment," he seemed a bit shy as he spoke.

“I have learnt a lot from Shane Watson and I like to take the game on and put pressure on the bowlers. He is a legend of the game, and hopefully, I can do that this week on my debut.”