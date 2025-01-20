'Don't Need To Prove Anything': Axar Patel’s Unfiltered Insights On Chances Amid Team India's Test Cricket Evolution

After Team India's debacle at the Border Gavaskar Trophy, calls for a vast change are being echoed among the fans and analysts. The Men in Blue's failure to defeat Australia and failing to qualify for the World Test Championship might prompt the BCCI to pull off some changes in the squad. Expect an evolution to happen soon, with fresher faces being promoted to the longest format of the game. Amid the anticipation, Axar Patel has voiced his sentiments over the much-talked-about transition.

Axar Patel's Honest Reflection on the Transition Era of Team India in Tests

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel talked about the transition phase in Team India, saying that possibilities may emerge in the imminent transition of the Test side. However, he feels no need to provide evidence to support his claims as it was ultimately the skipper and selectors' call.

"Yes, a transition phase is coming, and ultimately, it's the selectors' and captain's call. I don't feel the need to prove anything to anyone. My approach is to focus on fulfilling the role assigned to me and continuously improving myself. If I perform well, my place in the team will take care of itself automatically.

India's Axar Patel during a practice session ahead of the Super 8 Group 1 match against Afghanistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, at Kensington Oval | Image: ANI Photo

"I just keep telling myself that I have played all three formats be it Tests, ODIs, or T20s. My focus is on doing well whenever I get an opportunity, rather than feeling the need to prove anything to anyone, whether I'm picked or not. I don't take the pressure of thinking that I deserve a spot. It is always about the team combination and whether there is any room for me," Axar Patel said

Axar Patel also opened up on whether he was upset about being overlooked for the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Since he feels that it was not meant to be, Axar was not upset when he didn't make the cut.

"When it comes to selection or the Australia series, I think more about where I can get opportunities rather than whether I deserve a place. It's all part of a cricketer's journey -- only 15 players can be in the squad and you can't take your place for granted. I don't think in those terms," Patel added.