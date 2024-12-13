Search icon
Published 22:48 IST, December 13th 2024

Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan Banned By ECB For Illegal Bowling Action

The 37-year-old, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, was reported for his bowling action by on-field umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy and David Millns during a one-off appearance for Surrey in the County Championship in September.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shakib Al Hasan | Image: AP

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from bowling in all competitions organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after his action was deemed illegal during independent testing, according to a report.

The 37-year-old, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, was reported for his bowling action by on-field umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy and David Millns during a one-off appearance for Surrey in the County Championship in September.

Following this, an independent test at Loughborough University earlier this month confirmed his action was illegal, and he will need to undergo a reassessment to lift the suspension, the report said.

This suspension takes effect from the receipt of the independent assessment on 10 December 2024, and follows the process set out in the ECB’s Regulations for the Review of Bowlers Reported with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action.

Shakib is ineligible to bowl in ECB competitions until he has passed an independent re-assessment of his bowling action.

Updated 22:48 IST, December 13th 2024

