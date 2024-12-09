Published 12:39 IST, December 9th 2024
Bangladesh Captain Eggs Crowd to Chant 'Allahu Akbar' During U-19 Asia Cup Final vs India | WATCH
During the final stages of the summit clash between IND-BAN of the U-19 Asia Cup, Azizul Hakim Tamim was spotted pumping the crowd to chant 'Allahu Akbar'.
During the final stages of the summit clash between India- Bangladesh of the U-19 Asia Cup , Azizul Hakim Tamim was spotted pumping the crowd to chant ‘Allahu Akbar’ on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Azizul Hakim Tamim was at the centre of it all egging on the packed crowd in DIS. It was a comprehensive win for the Bangladesh side who successfully defended 199. The Bangladesh side won the match by 59 runs as India could not gun down a below-par total. From the start of the game, chants of 'Allahu Akbar' were heard ringing inside the Dubai Stadium which made it deafening. What did not go down well with fans on social space was the fact that the Bangladeshi skipper egging on the crowd to do the religious chants.
INDIA'S POOR CHASE
With 199 target on the board to add their ninth title, India had a poor start with openers Ayush Mhatra (1) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (9) losing their wickets cheaply.
A brief third-wicket partnership between C Andre Siddarth and KP Karthikeya gave some respite to India before Rizan Hossan broke the stand in the 12th over with the wicket of Siddarth (20). Karthikeya followed suit as he was dismissed by Iqbal Hossain Emon in the 21st over.
Skipper Mohammed Amaan (26) and Hardik Raj (24) tried to stabilise the chase but ultimately faltered for 139 against Bangladesh's top-class bowling lineup.
Iqbal Hossain Emon and Azizul Hakim grabbed three wickets each while Al Fahad got hold of two scalps.
Iqbal Hossain Emon claimed the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament Award for scalping 13 wickets in the tournament.
Updated 15:37 IST, December 9th 2024