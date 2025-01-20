‘Bazball’ Inventor McCullum Says England Will Play ‘Watchful’ Cricket in India

Credited with introducing the ultra-aggressive 'Bazball' brand of batting, England coach Brendon McCullum on Monday sprang a surprise by promising to "play very watchful style of cricket" in the limited overs series against India.

The upcoming assignment against India will be McCullum's first in white-ball cricket, having coached the Test team with plenty of success since May 2022.

"I know it's going to be a tough tour, taking on a very good Indian side, but I'm sure we'll play what I hope is a very watchful style of cricket," McCullum told reporters here.

The tour begins with the first of the five-match T20I series at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, followed by three one-day internationals.

"It's great, actually. That's really exciting, I think. Obviously, we've known for a couple of months this was going to unfold, and it's been great." The ODI series is seen as dress rehearsal for both teams ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which will be held in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19.

"We'll use the next few weeks to try and hit the ground running, I'm sure there will be some times where we don't quite get it right," he said.

"But, hopefully, we will chisel away at that over the next few weeks, and we'll be in good shape come that Champions Trophy." The 43-year-old was appointed England's white-ball coach in September, succeeding Matthew Mott, and he will now juggle between his role as Test coach while guiding the limited-overs side.

In India, England will play five T20Is and three ODIs.

Despite England's penchant for power-hitting, McCullum emphasised the importance of adapting to conditions and making the most of their resources.

"You won't win every game we play, right? We're fiercely competitive and want to be successful, but for us, the conversations in the dressing room are different. It's about getting the best out of the talent we have, gelling the guys together, and finding the right complementary skills." He acknowledged that the team has all the ingredients to succeed in India.

"We've got a batting lineup that's as powerful as any in the world. We've got gun spinners, top fielders, and guys who bowl absolute rockets with the ball. It's about using those strengths to entertain and maximise our chances." England skipper Jos Buttler was part of the team's 2019 World Cup-winning squad and led them to the T20 world title in 2022 but there has been a downward spiral since then.

"He is excited about the team we have got and the opportunity that sits in front of us," said McCullum of Buttler.

"I am sure we will see Jos over the next couple of years really enjoy himself and finish with a real strong enjoyment of the game at the back end of his career.

"Sometimes when you get the opportunity to lead in the latter part of your career there are times when you can be desperate for success and that can create frustrations and it doesn't become quite as enjoyable.

"If you can let yourself go with nothing to prove other than getting the best out of those around you, sometimes that can free you up even more and you can perform really strongly.

"He is fully on board with that. He is excited about the next little while. I am sure you will see him smiling on the field." Buttler won't keep ============= McCullum further said Buttler would play as a specialist batter and not keep wickets on the tour.